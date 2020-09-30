With the virtual sparring over, US president Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden finally met on the debate stage Tuesday night in Ohio in the biggest moment of the 2020 presidential election campaign so far.

With more than a million voters casting early ballots and time running out to change minds or influence undecided voters, the stakes are huge five weeks before the November 3 election.

Moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, the 74-year-old incumbent and 77-year-old former vice president clashed over the pandemic, taxes and even their own families.

Elegant verbal jousting and substantive witticisms, there was not.

In a chaotic 90-minute back-and-forth, the two major party nominees expressed a level of acrimony and contempt for the other unseen in modern American politics.

What were the biggest takeaways from the first of three slated presidential debates?

Trump’s viral dilemma

With over 7 million cases and 200,000 plus deaths under his watch, Trump has wanted the election to be about anything but the Covid-19 pandemic, but he couldn’t avoid it on stage.

“It is what it is because you are who you are,” Biden told the president, referring to Trump’s months of downplaying the pandemic all the while understanding its severity in private.

Trump’s counter-offensive was to deal in hypotheticals, claiming if Biden were in charge the number of deaths would be well over “two million”.

At one point Biden mocked Trump when recalling the president’s suggestion that people inject disinfectant into their bodies to combat the virus and highlighted his dismissive remarks on mask wearing and social distancing.

But through the fog of insults and interruptions, Biden’s prosecution of the case against the president’s handling of the pandemic, the economy and health care – particularly the effects of gutting Obamacare – stood out early on.

Disputes over race

When the portion of the debate turned to matters of law and order, Trump declined to condemn white supremacy and right-wing extremism when prompted by Wallace and Biden, and replied with a call to arms rather than a denunciation.

“Proud Boys? Stand back and stand by,” Trump said, before pivoting: “Somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left.”

The Proud Boys, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, are a group that maintains affiliations with extremists and is known for misogynistic and anti-Muslim rhetoric.

A few minutes after the debate, the Proud Boys’ social media accounts had tweeted a video of Trump’s statement. “YES SIR, PROUD BOYS STANDING BY,” it said.

This is not a right-wing problem; this is a left-wing problem,” Trump said, contradicting his own FBI Director Christopher Wray, who told Congress that racially motivated extremism makes up the largest share of the FBI’s domestic terrorism cases and that white supremacist ideology drives the bulk of those cases.

Trump, who has run a campaign stoking many of the country’s racial divisions, stood in contrast to Biden, who sought to cast himself as a healer.

“He keeps trying to rile everything up. He doesn’t want to calm things down,” Biden said. “Instead of going in and talking to people and saying, ‘Let’s get everyone together and figure out how to deal with this,’ what does he do? He just pours gasoline on the fire.”

Light on policy, heavy on insults

It was immediately evident from the outset the difference in style and tone between the two nominees.