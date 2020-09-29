Amnesty International has suspended its Indian operations after its bank accounts were frozen by government in the latest action against the human rights group for speaking out about rights violations in the country.

Non-governmental organisations have long alleged they face harassment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist administration for highlighting rights abuses, including in India-administered Kashmir.

"This is latest in the incessant witch hunt of human rights organisations by the government of India over unfounded and motivated allegations," Amnesty said in a statement.

Amnesty said that it came to know on September 10 that its Indian bank accounts were frozen, forcing it to let go of staff and pause all ongoing campaign and research work.

'No accident'

Amnesty said that the freezing of its accounts is "no accident" after it issued a series of reports alleging "grave human rights violations" by police in deadly sectarian riots in New Delhi in February, and by security forces in India-administered Kashmir.

"Treating human rights organisations like criminal enterprises and dissenting individuals as criminals without any credible evidence is a deliberate attempt...to stoke a climate of fear and dismantle the critical voices in India," said Avinash Kumar, Amnesty India's executive director.

"It reeks of fear and repression, ignores the human cost to this crackdown particularly during a pandemic and violates people's basic rights to freedom of speech and expression, assembly, and association guaranteed by the Indian Constitution," Kumar said in the statement.

There was no immediate response from the government spokesperson to requests for comment.

Clampdown On Dissent