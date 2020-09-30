Armenian prime minister has asserted that peace talks with Azerbaijan under Russian mediation would be inappropriate, as fighting over the occupied Karabakh has entered its fourth day.

"It isn't very appropriate to speak of a summit between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia at a time of intensive hostilities," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Russia's Interfax news agency on Wednesday.

"A suitable atmosphere and conditions are needed for negotiations."

Armenia is not considering deploying peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian news agencies reported, citing Pashinyan.

It comes after leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia brushed off the suggestion of peace talks on Tuesday, accusing each other of obstructing negotiations over the occupied Karabakh, with dozens killed and injured in three days of heavy fighting.

Border clashes broke out early on Sunday when Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, leading to multiple casualties.

Relations between the two former Soviet nations have been tense since 1993, when Armenian forces occupied Upper Karabakh, an internationally-recognised territory of Azerbaijan.

Armenia 'brutally violated' international law

In the latest incident, Armenia said one of its warplanes was shot down by a fighter jet from Azerbaijan’s ally Turkey, killing the pilot, in what would be a major escalation of the violence. Both Turkey and Azerbaijan denied it.

Turkey is not a party to Azerbaijan’s conflict with Armenia and is only providing moral support to Baku, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday.

“Rumours being spread by Armenia that Turkey is involved in the conflict are provocative,” President Aliyev told a Russian news channel.

Rejecting Armenia’s claims that a Turkish F-16 fighter jet had downed an Armenian Su-25 aircraft, Aliyev said Turkey’s F-16 jets were “in no way involved in the conflict.”

Ankara has also denied Armenia’s claim regarding the downed jet.

Aliyev stressed that Armenia had “brutally violated” international law by invading Azerbaijani territory.

UN calls for talks

The international community is calling for talks to end the decades-old conflict between the two former Soviet republics in the Caucasus Mountains region following a flareup of violence this week.

The UN Security Council called on Armenia and Azerbaijan Tuesday evening to immediately halt the fighting and urgently resume talks without preconditions. The UN’s most powerful body strongly condemned the use of force and backed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ earlier call to stop the fighting, deescalate tensions, and resume talks “without delay."

Azerbaijan, Armenia accuse one another

Aliyev told Russian state TV channel Rossia 1 that Baku is committed to negotiating a resolution but that Armenia is obstructing the process.

“The Armenian prime minister publicly declares that Karabakh is (part of) Armenia, period. In this case, what kind of negotiating process can we talk about?” Aliyev said. He added that according to principles brokered by the Minsk group, which was set up in 1992 by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to resolve the conflict, “territories around the former Nagorno-Karabakh autonomous region should be transferred to Azerbaijan.”

President Aliyev noted that if Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan says “that Karabakh is Armenia and that we should negotiate with the so-called puppet regime of Nagorno-Karabakh, (he is) trying to break the format of negotiations that has existed for 20 years.”

Pashinyan, in turn, told the broadcaster that “it is very hard to talk about negotiations ... when specific military operations are underway”. He said there is no military solution to the conflict and called for a compromise.

But first, Azerbaijan must "immediately end (its) aggression towards Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia", Pashinyan said. “We all perceive this as an existential threat to our nation, we basically perceive it as a war that was declared to the Armenian people, and our people are now simply forced to use the right for self-defence.”

Since Sunday, the Nagorno-Karabakh Defence Ministry reported 84 servicemen were killed. Aliyev said 11 civilians were killed on its side, although he didn’t detail the country’s military casualties.