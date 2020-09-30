TÜRKİYE
Turkey arrests 13 Daesh terror suspects
The suspects entered Turkey through illegal means and were apprehended in simultaneous operations by anti-terror teams in Istanbul Wednesday, said security sources.
A total of 13 people with suspected links to the Daesh terror group were arrested in Turkey, security sources said Wednesday September 30, 2020. / AA
September 30, 2020

A total of 13 people with suspected links to the Daesh terror group have been arrested in Turkey.

The suspects, who entered Turkey through illegal means and were active in Syria and Iraq, were apprehended in simultaneous operations by anti-terror teams in Istanbul, security sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said on Tuesday.

A number of documents and digital materials were also seized.

Earlier this month, Turkey announced the capture and remand of a senior member of Daesh identified as Mahmut Ozden by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

Soylu said police found plans on the suspect's computer to kidnap Turkish politicians and transport them to Syria.

Turkey's fight against Daesh

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh terrorists multiple times, with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Last year, Turkish security teams conducted simultaneous operations at various addresses in the Cankiri province where 11 suspects arrested including three women.

One of the women was Daesh's late ringleader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi's chef who were together in Anbar region in Iraq, sources say.

SOURCE:AA
