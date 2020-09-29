Azerbaijani and Armenian forces have deployed heavy artillery in the latest fighting over the occupied Karabakh region as the overall confirmed death toll nears 100 – mostly Armenian soldiers – since violence broke out over the weekend.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that Armenian forces attempted to recover lost ground by launching counterattacks in the directions of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Aghdara and Tartar, but failed.

The ministry said in a statement there was fighting around Fuzuli city with Armenian troops shelling the Dashkesan region on the border between the two countries, miles away from occupied Karabakh.

Armenia denied the shelling, but reported fighting throughout the night and said its forces repelled attacks in several directions along the line of contact.

Residential areas in Azerbaijan's Tartar area, few kilometres from the frontline, were shelled by Armenian forces, TRT World's Andrew Hopkinssaid.

"Locals told us three people have died as a result of missiles landing," he said. Azerbaijan has lost at least 12 civilians in Armenian shelling since Sunday.

Turkey and Azerbaijan both denied Armenia's claim that a Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down an Armenian warplane on Tuesday.

Armenian Defence Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said the Armenian SU-25 warplane was downed – and its pilot killed – during clashes.

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun called the claim "absolutely untrue".

"Armenia should withdraw from the territories under its occupation instead of resorting to cheap propaganda tricks," Altun said.

Azerbaijan Defence Ministry spokesman Vagif Dyargahly also called the claim "yet another lie of Armenian propaganda".

Turkey supports Azerbaijan in the conflict, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urging Armenia to withdraw immediately from the separatist region.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey is "by Azerbaijan’s side on the field and at the (negotiating) table."

Growing casualties

At least 12 Azeri civilians were killed and 35 wounded by Armenian fire, the Azerbaijan Prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

Four Armenian civilians have been reported dead as yet.

Azerbaijani jets and troops destroyed a convoy of Armenian armoured vehicles setting off from the Madagiz village and neutralised 10 soldiers near Fuzuli, Azerbaijan's said on Tuesday morning.