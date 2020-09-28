Chinese Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou and her lawyers have returned to a Canadian court to press for her release, arguing that the United States, by omitting key facts, blatantly misled Canada about her alleged crimes to secure her arrest.

The defence started the five-day hearing on Monday by saying that the crux of the US charges against Meng - that she hid Huawei's relationship with former subsidiary Skycom in Iran from HSBC bank - is false and lacks context.

Meng's lawyer, Scott Fenton, accused the United States of having "breached its duty to be forthright and candid."

"The misstatements [and] omissions in the record of the case," he told the Supreme Court of British Columbia, "go to the very heart of the fraud case."

As such, he said, the extradition proceedings should be halted.

The Chinese telecom giant's chief financial officer was arrested on a US warrant in December 2018 during a stopover in Vancouver.

She is charged with bank fraud linked to violations of US sanctions against Iran, and has been fighting extradition ever since.

READ MORE:Huawei CFO Meng loses key court fight against extradition to US

Diplomatic rift

The case, meanwhile, has added to severe strain in Sino-US ties and created an unprecedented rift between Canada and China.

Nine days after Meng's arrest, China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor in what is widely viewed as retaliation over Meng.

Espionage charges were filed against the pair in June, soon after Meng's first legal setback, when her bid to have the case thrown out - arguing that the US accusations were not crimes in Canada - was defeated.

The past nearly two years of sporadic court appearances have so far seen Meng's attorneys trade barbs with Canadian government lawyers over access to classified documents and purported violations of her rights.

READ MORE: 1st stage of Huawei exec extradition hearing ends

The Skycom connection

Despite the Covid-19 outbreak's disruptions of trials in Canada, Meng's case has proceeded by teleconference - though at a slow pace.