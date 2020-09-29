WORLD
Multiple deaths reported after hostage standoff in Oregon
Oregon State Police are investigating the shooting and any deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave during the inquiry.
Police officers walk past graffiti during a protest against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, US, September 27, 2020. / Reuters
September 29, 2020

A suspect was shot dead by police and there were "multiple fatalities" in a reported hostage situation at a home in Salem, Oregon, but no officers were injured.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in southeast Salem on Monday at 12:30pm local time (1930 GMT).

A trained negotiator spoke to the suspect by phone, Sergeant Jeremy Landers of the sheriff's office said.

"As the incident unfolded, shots were fired. Ultimately, there were multiple fatalities during this incident, including that of the suspect," the sheriff's office said.

Oregon State Police are investigating the shooting and any deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave during the inquiry, the sheriff's office said.

