Tukey says Armenia should immediately withdraw from Azerbaijan's lands that it is occupying, calling for an end to the crisis in occupied Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan controlled by Armenians.

"The time has come for the crisis in the region that started with the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh to be put to an end," Erdogan said during a symposium on international maritime law and the eastern Mediterranean in Istanbul.

"Once Armenia immediately leaves the territory it is occupying, the region will return to peace and harmony," he said.

Erdogan blamed Yerevan for starting the latest escalation, accusing the United States, Russia, and France of failing to properly address the conflict in so-called "Minsk Group" talks.

"They basically did everything they could to not resolve the issue," Erdogan said.

"Now Azerbaijan must take matters into its own hands."

Second day of fighting

Azerbaijani and Armenian forces battled for a second day on Monday after dozens were killed in an outbreak of heavy fighting that has raised fears of an all-out war between the longtime enemies.

At least 28 members of Armenian forces were reported killed in clashes with Azerbaijani troops, bringing Armenia's military death toll to 59.