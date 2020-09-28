The United States has welcomed Greece's willingness to look for a solution to a territorial row with Turkey after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks with Greek officials.

Rival claims to potentially resource-rich territory under the Mediterranean should be resolved "peacefully in accordance with international law," said Pompeo and Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on Monday in a joint statement after holding talks in Thessaloniki.

Last week Athens and Ankara said they were ready to start talks.

A statement from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office said both sides were ready to restart talks that will take place in Istanbul on a date to be announced.

"Let's meet, let's talk, and let's seek a mutually acceptable solution. Let's give diplomacy a chance," Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday to Erdogan, in an address to the virtual UN General Assembly.

Pompeo, on a two-day visit to Greece, said that the US "welcomed Greece's confirmed readiness to engage with other countries in the region to achieve maritime delimitation agreements."

Greece-Turkey tussle

Greece has disputed Turkey's energy exploration in the region, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey – the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean – has sent out drill ships to explore for energy reserves on its continental shelf, saying that both Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have rights in the region.

US-Greece strategic ties

He will fly to the Greek island of Crete on Tuesday and tour the NATO naval base of Souda Bay.

Mitsotakis – who is hosting Pompeo at his family home on Crete – wants closer military ties with the US.