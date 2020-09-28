Senior Afghan peace official Abdullah Abdullah has held talks with Pakistani officials in the capital Islamabad.

Afghanistan's top official in negotiations with the Taliban arrived in Pakistan on Monday on a three-day trip during which he will meet with the country's prime minister and other government officials.

Abdullah, who leads the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, was received by top government officials on arriving in Islamabad. Adbullah expressed his gratitude to Pakistani leadership over its role in the Afghan peace process.

Apart from meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Afghan reconciliation leader also will meet with President Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and other officials.

The council represents the Afghan government in historic peace negotiations with the Taliban, which began in Qatar in September.

Pakistan 'fully supports' peace efforts

Welcoming Abdullah's visit, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the visit "will provide an opportunity for the wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction."

"Pakistan fully supports all efforts for the peace, stability, and prosperity of the Afghan people," the ministry added.

Abdullah hoped his visit will open a new chapter of "mutual cooperation" at all levels, Tolo News reported.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have long been rocky.

Afghanistan and its international allies have for years accused Pakistan of backing Taliban insurgents.

