Since the Second Intifada, or uprising, erupted on September 28, 2000, Palestinians have faced a string of military turnarounds and diplomatic defeats as well as their own internal divisions.

Here's a recap:

'Al-Aqsa Intifada'

On September 28, 2000, right-wing Israeli opposition leader Ariel Sharon visits the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied east Jerusalem, a highly sensitive site sacred in both Islam and Judaism.

The next day, the first Palestinians are killed. An advisor to the Palestine Liberation Organization's leader Yasser Arafat accuses Sharon of sparking a religious war.

The first intifada against Israeli occupation broke out in 1987 in a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip and ended in 1993 with the signature of the Oslo Accords.

Arafat confined

The second uprising is punctuated by suicide attacks on civilian targets in Israel and armed violence against Israeli troops and settlers in the illegally-occupied territories.

On February 6, 2001, Sharon becomes Israel's prime minister.

A year later, in March, he leads the biggest Israeli offensive in the West Bank since 1967, destroying the main section of the PLO's headquarters.

Arafat is confined to two rooms without electricity.

Israel starts building a separation wall, and its army illegally occupies nearly the whole of the West Bank.

Palestinian activists are targeted and leaders in Hamas are killed and arrested as part of Israel's "liquidation operations".

The Second Intifada ends in February 2005, with a joint announcement by Sharon and Mahmud Abbas, successor to the late Arafat.

In all, some 4,700 people died in the Second Intifada, of which nearly 80 percent were Palestinians.

In Septembe, Israel withdraws all troops and settlers from Gaza.

Palestinian factions

In January 2006, Hamas wins Palestinian legislative elections, crushing its rival Fatah, the party led by Abbas.

In June 2007, Hamas seizes control of Gaza after ferocious fighting with Fatah, which remains in power in the West Bank.

The factions mean the Palestinian territories are divided between two rival powers, and reconciliation attempts have so far failed although recently Hamas and Fatah appear united by their opposition to Arab-Israeli normalisation deals.