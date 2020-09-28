US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, arrived in Greece on an official visit early Monday.

Before he landed, he had a conversation on tensions in the eastern Mediterranean with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Relations between NATO members Greece and Turkey, always tense, have further deteriorated this year over long-standing disputes, including maritime boundaries and energy rights.

France has been vocal in its support for Greece and the latter’s call for European Union sanctions.

Pompeo tweeted about the conversation with Stoltenberg to "reiterate the importance of NATO Alliance unity" while en route to Greece.

READ MORE: Will the international community find a fair solution in the east Med?

Pompeo's meetings

Pompeo arrived in Thessaloniki, Greece’s second-largest city, shortly after midnight Sunday on the first leg of a five-day trip to Europe, which includes visits to Italy, the Vatican and Croatia.

This is is the first visit by a US secretary of state to Thessaloniki.