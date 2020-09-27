Belarus' foreign minister has warned Western nations against imposing sanctions over the country's disputed presidential election and crackdown on protesters, saying their expressions of concern are “nothing but attempts to bring chaos and anarchy to our country.”

With the European Union and Britain contemplating sanctions, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told the virtual UN General Assembly meeting of world leaders that “interference in our internal affairs, sanctions and other restrictions on Belarus will have the opposite effect and are harmful for absolutely everyone.”

Makei's speech was played hours after the latest in a series of large protests in Belarus over the August 9 re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko, which his opponents say was rigged.

The authoritarian leader further angered opponents this week by taking the oath of office for a new term in an unexpected and secretive ceremony.

The demonstrations are by far the largest and most persistent in Belarus since its independence from the former Soviet Union in 1991.

Sanctions

The EU is pondering sanctions for top Belarusian officials, but it failed to agree on imposing them this week and plans to continue discussions in the coming week.

Cyprus has been blocking approval until the group agrees similar measures against Turkey over gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, Britain said on Thursday it was working on sanctions and also was in discussions with the US and Canada.

Baltic EU states Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have expanded their own sanctions against Belarus.

“We call on our partners to demonstrate wisdom, restraint and impartiality,” said Makei in a pre-recorded speech for the UN session held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Crackdown on protests

Makei's remarks to the international community, which included saying “the people made their choice” in the election, could fuel further protests on Sunday.

The rallies are typically largest on Sundays, sometimes drawing crowds of up to 200,000 people.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets in Belarus since August 9 elections which opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya says she won, despite Lukashenko's insistence he took a landslide victory.

In the first three days of demonstrations in August, police used tear gas, truncheons and rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

Several protesters died, many were injured and around 6,000 were detained.

Last week, the UN's Human Rights Council passed a resolution calling for an investigation into possible human rights violations by Lukashenko’s government, with a report to come by the end of the year.

Amid international outrage over the crackdown, Belarusian authorities switched to prosecuting top activists.

Many members of the Coordination Council, a group that the opposition formed to push for a transition of power, have been arrested or forced to leave the country.

Secret inauguration

Fresh protests were sparked by the surprise announcement on Wednesday that Lukashenko had been sworn in for a sixth term in office.

The EU said the strongman's inauguration lacked "democratic legitimacy" and refused to recognise him as president.