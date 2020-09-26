Hundreds of women calling for the authoritarian president to step down have protested in Belarus’ capital, continuing the large demonstrations that have rocked the country since early August.

Police blocked off the centre of Minsk and arrested more than 80 demonstrators, according to the Viasna human rights organisation. Some of those arrested were chased down by police in building courtyards where they were trying to take refuge, Viasna said.

Protests, by far the largest and most persistent in Belarus since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, began August 9 after an election that officials said gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office.

Opponents and some poll workers say the results, in which Lukashenko was tallied with 80% support, were manipulated.

Despite wide-scale detentions of demonstrators and the arrest of many prominent opposition figures, the protests haven't shown signs of abating. Lukashenko further angered opponents this week by taking the oath of office for a new term in an unexpected ceremony.

Protesters on Saturday carried placards denouncing him as “the secret president.”

Video on social media showed a masked officer ripping a red and white flag out of the hands of Nina Baginskaya, a 73-year-old activist who has become a central figure in the protests since scuffling with police last month.

In the footage, police drag her to a van. Local media said she was later released.

Protesters have used the red and white flag that Belarus adopted after the 1991 breakup of the Soviet Union, before Lukashenko restored the Soviet version four years later.

Six journalists were detained at the rally on Saturday but promptly released, according to the Belarusian Association of Journalists.

