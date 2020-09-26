Lebanon’s prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib resigns less than a month after being appointed for the job.

"I excuse myself from continuing the task of forming the government," Mustapha Adib said in a televised speech, apologising to the Lebanese people for his "inability to realise its aspirations for a reformist team" to save the country.

Adib's announcement deals a blow to French President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to break the stalemate in the crisis-hit country.

The French leader has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a Cabinet made up of independent specialists that can work on enacting urgent reforms to extract Lebanon from a devastating economic and financial crisis worsened by the August 4 explosion at Beirut port.

But efforts by the French-supported Adib have hit multiple snags, after the country’s main Shiite groups, Hezbollah and Amal, insisted on retaining hold of the key Finance Ministry. Their insistence emerged after the US administration slapped sanctions on two senior politicians close to Hezbollah, including the ex-finance minister.

The two groups also insisted on naming the Shiite ministers in the new Cabinet and objected to the manner in which Adib was forming the government, without consulting with them.

Adib announced his decision to step down following a meeting with President Michel Aoun on Saturday.

