South Korea is urging North Korea to further investigate the fatal shooting of a South Korean fisheries official, suggesting a joint probe by the two sides as public and political outrage over the killing continues to grow.

The move came as a rare apology from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have failed to soothe criticism over the Moon government's handling over the accident.

After a National Security Council meeting last evening, South Korea's presidential office said it would call for a joint probe into the case with the North if needed, saying there were discrepancies in accounts of the accident from the two sides.

South Korea's military said on Thursday that the North's soldiers killed the man, doused his body in fuel and set it on fire near the sea border.

But the North Korean government said in a message on Friday that its soldiers shot the "illegal intruder" and denied burning his body.

READ MORE: North Korean soldiers shoot dead suspected South Korean defector

Kim's apology 'not genuine'

In the message, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was quoted as offering an apology for disappointing his counterpart, Moon Jae-in, and the South Korean people.

The main opposition People Power Party said on Saturday Kim’s apology was not genuine, calling on the Moon government to send the case to the International Criminal Court and the US Security Council.

The Moon administration faces an intense political backlash over how it responded to the incident, which coincided with a renewed push by the president for engagement with Pyongyang.

'Korean lives matter'

Critics accused Moon of failing to save a citizen's life and being soft on North Korea, saying the military did not attempt to save him despite spotting him six hours before he was shot dead.