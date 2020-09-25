Brussels could play an essential role as a fair mediator in ensuring cooperation between Turkey, Turkish Cypriots, Greece, and Greek Cypriots in the eastern Mediterranean. Whatever its motives, European Union policies in the eastern Mediterranean towards Turkey have not been productive.

Moreover, instead of offering a multinational blueprint for reaching a political settlement that could be accepted by all stakeholders, the reactions of some EU leaders have only heightened tensions in the region.

Within this context, EU meetings at the European Council next week will be held in Brussels. In one of the special sessions, EU leaders will discuss the east Med issue and Turkey’s position in the region; however, this particular meeting is expected to end with a list of unfair restrictive measures planned against Ankara.

Such a conclusion would be based on the unfeasible geopolitical unilateralism of French President Emmanuel Macron, rather than on regional facts.

This would be a textbook example of how not to act in a fragile contested region and it will serve nothing besides a deepened internationalised conflict in the eastern Mediterranean.

During the Med7 summit hosted by President Macron on September 10 – where seven European nations met on the island of Corsica, sidelining Turkey and Turkish Cypriots – the statement released by Macron threatened Ankara with sanctions over its energy aspirations in its southeastern shores.

Ankara views such statements provocative, and Turkey's foreign ministry stated that these statements were “disconnected from reality,” “biased,” and lacked legal basis.

EU leaders should understand that the actors increasing tensions in the region were Greece, the Greek Cypriot administration and Macron’s administration. They employed a strategy to monopolise the eastern Mediterranean's energy wealth while isolating major legitimate stakeholders like Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

That strategy has involved several controversial deals like the unfeasible “East-Med pipeline” adventure and the unilateralist Greece-Egypt maritime agreement.