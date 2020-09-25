Following the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain’s recent normalisation of relations with Israel, analysts are wondering which Arab state could be next to follow suit. Some journalists have speculated that it might be the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. Due to factors related to Abu Dhabi’s foreign policy in the Maghreb and Sahel, there’s good reason to consider this possibility.

Mauritania is the only Arab country to have previously formalised its relationship with the Jewish state only to sever it later. In 1999, the US-brokered a diplomatic accord between Mauritania and Israel. Then-Secretary of State Madeline Albright hailed the Maghrebi country as a “force for regional reconciliation and peace”. Yet Israel’s Operation Cast Lead (2008-09) led to Mauritania freezing diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv in 2010.

Emirati leverage

Today, the question of whether Mauritania would re-establish diplomatic relations with Israel cannot be asked without bringing the UAE into the discussion. One month before Mauritania reported its first case of Covid-19, the UAE pledged an aid injection of $2 billion to Nouakchott.

It is difficult to exaggerate how much influence Abu Dhabi secured through this financial assistance to Mauritania, a country with a $5.2 billion GDP. As the Clingendael Institute’s Jalel Harchaoui told me in an interview, Mauritania receiving almost half of its GDP in one shot from the UAE “creates a level of sway, aura, and leverage on the part of Abu Dhabi that is hard to fathom.”

A sign of the UAE’s influential hand in Nouakchott came three days after the UAE-Israel accord’s announcement when Mauritania’s foreign ministry praised Abu Dhabi’s “wisdom and good judgment” for normalising ties with Israel. "The UAE possesses absolute sovereignty and complete independence in conducting its relations and assessing the positions it takes in accordance with its national interest and the interests of Arabs and Muslims."

Of course, there is no solid guarantee that Mauritania will re-normalise relations with Israel. But it is easy to see how the conditions are there for such a development to unfold given how the Sahel’s environment is so open to the UAE’s influence.

In this largely waterless, impoverished, and conflict-ridden part of the African continent, Abu Dhabi specialises in using its financial clout to acquire diplomatic and symbolic assistance from local governments in order to advance the UAE’s grander foreign policy aims. For Abu Dhabi, Sahelian countries which have come under growing Emirati influence are useful when it comes to navigating dangerous waters.

Sudan is a case in point. As Harchaoui pointed out, former Sudanese president Omar Hassan al Bashir visited Damascus in late 2018 not because Khartoum had any major interests of its own pertaining to Syria’s government. Instead, it was about Khartoum meeting the UAE’s conditions for continued Emirati support to Bashir’s regime so that the Emiratis would feel less isolated in the region while restoring official diplomatic relations with Damascus.

Pushing Mauritania in Chad’s direction

Abu Dhabi can leverage its financial resources to push more countries in the Sahel toward normalising ties with Israel so that the UAE is less isolated on the normalisation issue. Within this context, the example of Chad is worth raising.

Back in 1972, Libya’s leader Moammar Gaddafi pressured Chad into severing relations with Israel, which N'Djamena revived in January 2019. In terms of the Chadian-Israeli rapprochement, "the UAE was all in favour of it, if not instrumental in it," explained Harchaoui.

In the current era, with Chad being frail and on the brink of financial collapse, the UAE has been able to obtain symbolic and diplomatic gestures from N'Djamena with much ease. Just as Abu Dhabi has used its leverage in Chad to bring the country closer to Israel, the Emiratis have much potential to do so too with Mauritania too.