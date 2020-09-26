Breonna Taylor’s family has demanded that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files, and transcripts of the grand jury hearings that led to no charges against police officers who killed the Black woman during a March drug raid at her apartment.

The grand jury decision disappointed and angered those who have been calling for justice for Taylor for six months, and protesters vowed to stay in the streets until the officers involved are fired or someone is charged with her killing. On Friday evening, demonstrators, including Taylor's mother, gathered in downtown Louisville and began marching.

Some danced and chanted “bow for Breonna,” as others handed out pizzas or water.

Earlier in the day, Taylor's lawyers and family expressed dismay that no one has been held accountable for her death.

“I am an angry Black woman. I am not angry for the reasons that you would like me to be. But angry because our Black women keep dying at the hands of police officers – and Black men," Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, wrote in a statement that was read by a relative as she stood close by in a shirt that had “I (heart) Louisville Police” with bullet holes in the heart emoji.

In her statement, Palmer said the entire justice system had failed her, and state Attorney General Daniel Cameron was just the final person in the chain that included the officer who sought the no-knock warrant, the judge who signed it, and the police who burst into her Louisville apartment. The warrant was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.

Right for self protection

Taylor was shot multiple times by white officers after her boyfriend fired at them, authorities said. He said he didn’t know who was coming in and opened fire in self-defence, wounding one officer.

Cameron, who is the state’s first Black attorney general, said the officers were not charged with Taylor's killing because they acted to protect themselves.

The grand jury indicted one officer for wanton endangerment for allegedly shooting into a neighbouring home; no one was injured. The officer has been fired.

“I hope you never know the pain of your child being murdered 191 days in a row,” said Bianca Austin, reading Palmer's statement while wearing Taylor's emergency medical technician jacket.

The gathering in a Louisville park, which protesters are now calling “Injustice Square,” ended with a butterfly release by Taylor’s younger sister.

An attorney for the family, Sam Aguiar, said since Cameron is done with his investigation, all the videos should be released, noting that he has seen dozens in full, most of which are not public.

“He [Cameron] got so much wrong. We’ve seen so much piecemeal stuff come out throughout the case,” Aguiar said. He did not give specifics.