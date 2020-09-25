Russia’s military intervention in Syria in 2015 marked the major turning point, both in terms of the Syrian civil war and Russia’s return to the Middle East as a major regional power after a decades-long absence.

Russian airpower, in cooperation with Iranian boots on the ground, reversed the course of the war and saved Syrian President Bashar al Assad’s regime from imminent collapse.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has since leveraged that victory to renew old partnerships and strike up new ones, as Moscow positioned itself as a valuable interlocutor to all parties in the region’s conflicts after decades of undisputed US military superiority.

Crude interests

By far the most important Russian strategic interest in the Middle East is in the region’s oil and gas supplies. As one of the world’s top three producers of hydrocarbons, Russia has a vital stake in the future of the global oil and gas marketplace.

For Moscow, energy projects are viewed as commercial interests that can be leveraged in service of its foreign policy objectives.

It comes as no surprise then that Russian interests in Iraq, where oil and gas exports account for over 90 percent of revenues, have seen it invest a total of $10 billion in the country’s energy sector.

Earlier this year, Russian officials promised to pour in $20 billion in hydrocarbon extraction projects in the near future that would include Zarubezhneft, Tatneft, and Rosneft-related oil and gas entities.

Following the 2003 US invasion of Iraq and the destabilising consequences it had on the region, Moscow has exploited Washington’s missteps to steadily gain a foothold in the country.

The Kremlin made early inroads in Iraq in 2008, after Putin wrote off most of Baghdad’s Soviet-era $12.9 billion debt in exchange for a $4 billion oil deal.

With increased sectarian conflict in 2009, many Western oil companies partially or totally vacated the region due to security concerns, a gap that Russian companies were eager to fill.

In 2009 Lukoil won one of the first oil contracts in postwar Iraq, for the West Qurna-2 development project in Basra. The project is slated to last 25 years with a production target of 800,000 barrels per day by the end of 2024. Today, it represents almost 10 percent of total Iraqi crude production and 12 percent of the country’s oil exports.

Other deals since then include $2.5 billion in investments by Gazprom and its partners in central Iraq and northern Iraq. The Russian state-owned energy giant has produced 3 million barrels from the Sarqala fields in Garmian, and it has launched several exploration projects in the Halabhja and Shakal fields.

Russia’s footprint has only accelerated in recent years, particularly in 2014 when Baghdad needed assistance in combating ISIS (Daesh) and Washington delayed much needed military aid that Moscow swiftly provided.

In 2016, one of the biggest Russian delegations came to Iraq to discuss additional security cooperation, as more energy investments flowed along with arms deals.

In 2017, Rosneft loaned $3.5 billion to the Kurdistan Region Government (KRG), providing the KRG with a degree of leverage over Baghdad, which wants control over KRG oil sales.