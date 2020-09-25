TikTok has told an Australian government committee that it will allow government officials to review its algorithm and test its source code, as it seeks to overcome distrust surrounding the video-streaming app operator's China ownership.

TikTok's owner ByteDance has reached a deal with Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc that it hopes will end US plans to ban TikTok in the United States on security grounds.

It said the deal will see the creation of a standalone US firm, TikTok Global, that does not involve any transfer of technology, though Oracle will be able to inspect TikTok source code.

TikTok's Australian executives appeared in Canberra on Friday before the Select Committee on Foreign Interference through Social Media, where they said the computer instructions that guide the content presented to TikTok users would be made more widely available for inspection.

"(It will be) available in a public setting for regulators, governments, commercial entities to come in and to test our code", Global Chief Security Officer Roland Cloutier said via video link.

