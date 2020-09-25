TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkey issues arrest warrant for PKK supporters over 2014 violence
The Public Prosecutor’s Office has issued arrest warrants for 82 PKK terror suspects, including senior politicians in seven provinces, over the deadly October 2014 violence in the country that led to the deaths of over 37 people.
Turkey issues arrest warrant for PKK supporters over 2014 violence
PKK supporters took to the streets after protest calls from the terror group and the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in October 2014, leading to the deaths of over 37 people. / AA
September 25, 2020

Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 82 people over the deadly October 2014 riots in which 37 people were killed and hundreds wounded, including security personnel.

Prosecutors in Ankara said on Friday the warrants are linked to deadly violence incited by the PKK terror group, a media organisation linked to the group, and Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) members in October 2014. The PKK, HDP and Firat News Agency used Daesh attacks in Kurdish-majority Kobani, Syria, to incite violence in Turkey, calling on their supporters to take to the streets and commit acts of terrorism, the prosecutor's statement said.

The Turkish government accuses the HDP of maintaining active links to PKK terror group.

Former HDP MP Sirri Sureyya Onder was detained in Aksaray as part of the police operation on Friday. 

At least 18 people have been detained as yet, including eight HDP members, of whom seven are former MPs.

Also among those are former MP and HDP Kars Mayor Ayhan Bilgen, former HDP MPs Ayla Akat Ata, Altan Tan, Nazmi Gur, Emine Beyza Ustun, Emine Ayna, and HDP's Central Board member Alp Altin Ors.

HDP member Ali Urkut of Turkey's Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK) was also detained in Diyarbakir.

In the PKK's 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed. Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

READ MORE:Why have HDP mayors been removed in three provinces in Turkey?

RECOMMENDED

October violence

Calls for violence on the streets started on October 6 but did not stop after violence broke out in 34 provinces, mostly in eastern and southeastern Anatolia, and resulted in the deaths of at least 37 people on October 7, the prosecutor's statement read. 

Further calls for protests continued on October 8 despite violent demonstrations in which roads were blocked and public buildings, civilian vehicles and homes were attacked by mobs with Molotov cocktails and fireworks in 34 provinces, mostly in eastern and southeastern Anatolia.

Some 326 security guards and 435 citizens were injured.

In addition to the deaths, prosecutors listed 29 attempted murders, 25 kidnappings, damage to 3,777 property, 395 incidents of theft, 15 incidents of lootings, 13 incidents of burning the Turkish flag, 7 violations of the Law on Protection of Ataturk crime. 

The warrants seek suspects in seven provinces, the prosecutor's statement added.

READ MORE: Turkish interior ministry dismisses three mayors over alleged terror links

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump