Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 82 people over the deadly October 2014 riots in which 37 people were killed and hundreds wounded, including security personnel.

Prosecutors in Ankara said on Friday the warrants are linked to deadly violence incited by the PKK terror group, a media organisation linked to the group, and Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) members in October 2014. The PKK, HDP and Firat News Agency used Daesh attacks in Kurdish-majority Kobani, Syria, to incite violence in Turkey, calling on their supporters to take to the streets and commit acts of terrorism, the prosecutor's statement said.

The Turkish government accuses the HDP of maintaining active links to PKK terror group.

Former HDP MP Sirri Sureyya Onder was detained in Aksaray as part of the police operation on Friday.

At least 18 people have been detained as yet, including eight HDP members, of whom seven are former MPs.

Also among those are former MP and HDP Kars Mayor Ayhan Bilgen, former HDP MPs Ayla Akat Ata, Altan Tan, Nazmi Gur, Emine Beyza Ustun, Emine Ayna, and HDP's Central Board member Alp Altin Ors.

HDP member Ali Urkut of Turkey's Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK) was also detained in Diyarbakir.

In the PKK's 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed. Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

