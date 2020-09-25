Kosovo could be set to re-name its largest lake after the United States President Donald Trump. And it all started as a joke.

The artificial Ujmani lake in north-west Kosovo formed the basis of a controversial agreement mediated by the Trump administration which would see the lake being “shared” between Serbia and Kosovo.

Former US Ambassador to Germany and now special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo negotiations, Richard Grenell, initially proposed the idea as a joke when both countries couldn’t agree on the name of the lake in Washington earlier this month.

The idea, however, has not gone down well, particularly after Kosovo’s prime minister, Avdullah Hoti backed it.

“I welcomed Amb Grenell's proposal that Lake Ujman be renamed Trump Lake in honor of @realDonaldTrump[sic],” said Hoti.

Social media users from Kosovo slammed the idea as “shameful” and a spineless move by a Prime Minister struggling for legitimacy.

Other social media users were even more colourful with their language, unprintable on these pages.

But Kosovo has garnered somewhat of a reputation for naming things after US politicians and even erecting statues in their honour.

Firstly there is the statue of former President Bill Clinton at the heart of Kosovo’s capital Prishtina. And if you miss it there is an even larger poster behind the bronze statue, a smiling Bill Clinton gazing upon the Bill Clinton boulevard.

And if that isn’t enough. The Hillary shop promises to sell women of a certain age pant suits only a stone's throw away from Bill's statue.

The Bill Clinton boulevard intersects with the aptly named George Bush boulevard, another former American president.