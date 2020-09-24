TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey says EU should respect its stance on eastern Mediterranean
"Turkey is always in favour of dialogue on every platform for fair sharing of natural resources in the region," a statement read.
Turkey says EU should respect its stance on eastern Mediterranean
The council was chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential complex and lasted over four hours. September 24, 2020. / AA
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
September 24, 2020

Turkey has urged all institutions, especially the EU, to respect its principled stance on the eastern Mediterranean, as well as the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots.

A statement issued after the country's National Security Council meeting on Thursday said Ankara's "attitude and actions" in the eastern Mediterranean were part of its stance on the side of "rightness, fairness and justice" in every regional and global dispute.

The council was chaired by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential complex and in a meeting that lasted over four hours.

"All institutions, especially the European Union and the states involved in the disputes are urged to respect our country's principled stance and rights and interests of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” the statement read.

It also noted that Turkey has not and will not compromise its rights and interests on land, sea or in the air.

"Turkey is always in favour of dialogue on every platform for fair sharing of natural resources in the region," it added.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Turkey keeps calm despite provocation from Greece

Greece, with France's support, has disputed Turkey's energy exploration, trying to box in the Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Turkey, the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean, has sent seismic ships with a military escort to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also have rights in the region.

To reduce tensions, Turkey has called for dialogue to ensure fair sharing of the region's resources.

READ MORE:Turkey and Greece to meet in Istanbul for eastern Mediterranean talks

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump