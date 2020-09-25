Louisville police have arrested 24 people including a Kentucky state representative, as relative calm prevailed overnight during a second night of protests since police were cleared of homicide in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Among those arrested was state Representative Attica Scott, the only Black woman in the Kentucky legislature and the author of the proposed "Breonna's Law," which would end "no-knock" warrants and require police to wear body cameras while warrants are served.

More than 1,000 people defied a second night of curfew in the US city of Louisville to protest over the lack of criminal charges in the police killing of Breonna Taylor in her flat, with some seeking refuge in a church.

Two officers were shot during clashes in Louisville a day earlier, after authorities announced a grand jury had decided not to charge anyone in connection with the death of Taylor – a 26-year-old black woman shot dead in her apartment by police earlier this year.

"Until we afford Black people the basic rights promised by our founders – life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness – and end the rampage of the devil of racism, we will know no peace," her family's lawyer Ben Crump said in an opinion piece in The Washington Post.

Over a thousand people protested Thursday evening in the city centre, much of which was closed to traffic, with several shops boarded up in anticipation of more violence.

'It could be me'

"No way we can be peaceful any longer," said Michael Pyles, a 29-year-old Black man who said he has been protesting for 120 days, and had a 9mm handgun on his hip.

"We're out here to protect our people and the people who support us," he said. "We are under attack."

Grace Pennix, 19, who is also African American, said she can't help but place herself in Taylor's shoes.

"I often be passing by my front door and thinking, dang, the police could be coming at my door and shoot me and kill me just like they did with Breonna.

"It could be me, my friend, cousin, aunt, mom," she said.

Curfew in place

With a 0100 to 1030 GMT (9 pm to 6:30 am) curfew in place through the weekend, about a hundred protesters in violation of the rule sought refuge at the First Unitarian Church late Thursday.