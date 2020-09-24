Saudi Arabia's King Salman is keeping the Israel normalisation cards close to his chest, as the kingdom is yet to reveal its final position over the question of warming up to Tel Aviv.

While its two key regional allies, the UAE and Bahrain, have made their ties with Israel public earlier this month, Saudi, the Gulf's heavyweight has instead decided to first change the public perception towards Jewish people, which amounts to a "soft normalisation" in the eyes of regional experts.

Speaking to TRT World, Talha Abdulrazaq, an expert on the Middle East and an award-winning academic, said that with a few exceptions, such as King Faisal and the oil crisis of 1973, “Saudi Arabia has always avoided conflict with Israel.”

“It has long been Saudi policy to allow other Arabs to shoulder that particular burden, and they even surrendered the Tiran and Sanafir islands in the Red Sea to Egypt to avoid having borders with the Jewish State that would necessitate its involvement in conflict.”

MBS's approach is aimed at preparing the Saudi public to warm to the idea of seeing Israel as an ally of Saudi Arabia, and for that, the softening of public perception toward the Zionist state is the first step.

According to Abdulrazaq, Riyadh has always favoured either non-conflict or soft normalisation with Israel, "but as their stature has grown with the demise of the traditional Arab powers of Iraq, Syria, and Egypt, Saudi Arabia has had to engage with the Palestinian plight and it is why it proposed the Arab Peace Initiative."

MBS is preparing to revise school books that show Jewish people in a bad light.

"The Saudi government has also decided to prohibit the disparagement of Jews and Christians in mosques," Saudi analyst Najah al-Otaibi told AFP.

"Anti-Jewish rhetoric was common at Friday prayers of the imams in mosques used to address Muslims around the world."

The kingdom's officials, religious figures and bureaucrats, have started sending warm messages, invoking the history of the Prophet Muhammad. A Saudi preacher recently spoke of the Prophet's friendly relations with Jewish people. In light of the changing political realities between Israel and the Arab states, the preacher's comparison drew public criticism on social media.