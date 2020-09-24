A report by the International Crisis Group (ICG) has urged the European Union to continue down the path of diplomacy in mediating tensions between Greece and Turkey.

The recommendations come after the ICG, an organisation seeking to prevent and resolve tensions around the world, spoke to decision-makers from Turkey and Greece, who are cautiously welcoming a chance to sit and resolve tensions in the eastern Meditteranean.

“For the time being, European leaders’ shuttle diplomacy has yielded welcome signs of de-escalation,” said the ICG report while warning that relations are at “watershed moment”.

While the ICG believes that the situation between Greece and Turkey “could yet spin out of control” it urges European leaders that placing sanctions on Ankara in a bid to contain it “risks having the opposite effect.”

Turkey has recalled the Oruc Reis survey vessel from the eastern Mediterranean for “maintenance”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that “The Oruc Reis will return to mission after its maintenance is over and will resume its works [sic] in the same fashion,” however, the steps taken have also been widely interpreted as a chance to allow negotiations to succeed.

Moreover, advisers from Greek and Turkish leaders are in contact with each other and both sides are meeting at NATO headquarters in a bid to find a formula for de-escalation in the eastern Mediterranean.

France, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration are attempting to push for sanctions against Turkey at the European Union level. The move, however, risks angering Ankara and could result in the long term deterioration of relations between the EU and Turkey.

Tensions in the eastern Mediterranean have flared as Turkey, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration vie for control of territorial waters and battle over who owns the rights to explore the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ).

In November of last year, Turkey signed an agreement with Libya that delineated their respective EEZ. The move angered Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration who felt that this impinged on their territorial waters.