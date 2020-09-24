A group of eastern European countries has rejected the EU's new plan for handling migrants because it was not tough enough, dealing a blow to efforts to solve one of Europe's thorniest problems.

The leaders of Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic – who all have a tough anti-immigration stance – held talks with top EU officials as the bloc tries to reform asylum rules five years after the continent was engulfed by a migrant crisis.

But Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday the measures did not go far enough, insisting refugees must be screened in camps outside Europe.

"There is no breakthrough – there are many changes but that is not yet a breakthrough," Orban told reporters after talks in Brussels with his Czech and Polish counterparts and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Together with Slovakia, the three countries make up the Visegrad Group, which has vehemently resisted previous EU efforts to distribute refugees using a mandatory quota system.

"Breakthrough would mean outside hotspots, so nobody can step on the ground of the European Union without having permission to do," Orban said, referring to the idea of screening centres located outside Europe.

Orban said the "tone of the proposal" was more to his liking, but said "the basic approach is unchanged."

"They would like to manage migration and not to stop the migrants," he said.

"The Hungarian position is: 'Stop the migrants'. That's two different things."

