North Korean soldiers have shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a coronavirus precaution after they interrogated him in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said.

It is the first killing of a Southern citizen by North Korean forces in a decade and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill.

The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, a South Korean military official said.

More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and questioned him from a patrol boat, he said, with Yonhap news agency adding his interrogator wore protective equipment.

He was killed around six hours after being found, according to the official.

"He was shot dead in the water," he said. "North Korean soldiers poured oil over his body and burnt it in the water.

"We assess it was carried out under the North's anti-coronavirus measure," he added.

Virus pandemic

Pyongyang has closed its borders and declared an emergency to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighbouring China.

The man was wearing a lifejacket and his shoes had been found on board the South Korean boat, the official said – indicators pointing to him entering the water voluntarily.

"We have obtained intelligence that he had expressed his intention to defect while being questioned," he added.

He declined to go into detail about the source of the information.

But the South Korean military is known to intercept radio communications by the North's forces.