Chinese-owned TikTok asked a judge to block the Trump Administration's attempt to ban its app, suggesting the video-sharing app's forced deal with Oracle and Walmart remains unsettled.

An app-store ban of TikTok, delayed once by the government, is set to go into effect Sunday.

A more comprehensive ban is scheduled for November, about a week after the presidential election.

President Donald Trump set this process in motion with executive orders in August that declared TikTok and another Chinese app threats to US national security.

The administration has offered no specifics to substantiate that charge.

Trump has pushed for a sale of TikTok's US operations to an American company.

The president said this week that he would bless a proposed deal in which Oracle and Walmart take a 20 percent stake in a new US entity to be called TikTok Global. But he also said he could retract his approval if Oracle doesn't “have total control.”