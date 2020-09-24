A flurry of world leaders have appealed again to the United Nations to reform the Security Council, reviving a bid launched 15 years ago.

But chances of transforming the world body's most powerful institution are seen as close to zero by most experts, who see little incentive from today's Permanent Five to let others in.

Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States hold veto-wielding permanent seats at the Security Council, an arrangement that reflects the geopolitical dynamics at the time of the UN's creation in the aftermath of World War II.

A coalition of four nations – Brazil, Germany, India and Japan – on Wednesday renewed its campaign for inclusion.

'Becoming obsolete'

Adding the "G4" would ensure that the Security Council incorporate Europe's biggest economy (Germany), the world's second largest developed economy and major UN contributor (Japan), the world's second most populous nation (India) and the most populous nation in Latin America (Brazil).

"The world of today is very different from what it was when the United Nations was created 75 years ago," their four foreign ministers said in a joint statement after talks by videoconference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, held virtually this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Only if we manage to reform the Security Council will we stop it from becoming obsolete," they said.

Prospect of losing power

But to include more nations, the Permanent Five would dilute their own status.

The chances of Security Council reform "are next to none," said Andrew Bacevich, professor emeritus of international relations and history at Boston University.

"And the reason is that the reform proposal, which in many respects makes great sense, calls upon the Permanent Five countries to lose their power, he said.

"I can't imagine why any of them would find that prospect agreeable."

Expansion unlikely

The United States has backed a seat for close ally Japan, and former president Barack Obama on a visit to India announced support for New Delhi's bid.