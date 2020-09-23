Turkey has prevented 152 terrorist attacks by Daesh so far this year.

In an exclusive interview on a local broadcaster, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 26.8 tons of explosive material belonging to the terror group were seized during anti-terror operations.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

After the declaration, the country has been attacked by Daesh multiple times with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks.

A total of 315 people were killed and hundreds more injured.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.