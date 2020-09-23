TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey prevented over 150 terror attacks since the beginning of 2020
In an exclusive interview on a local broadcaster, Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 26.8 tons of explosive material belonging to the terror group were seized during anti-terror operations.
Turkey prevented over 150 terror attacks since the beginning of 2020
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu speaking to reporters announced a top commander of Daesh terrorist organization has been captured in Turkey, September 1 2020 / AA
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
September 23, 2020

Turkey has prevented 152 terrorist attacks by Daesh so far this year.

In an exclusive interview on a local broadcaster, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 26.8 tons of explosive material belonging to the terror group were seized during anti-terror operations.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist group.

After the declaration, the country has been attacked by Daesh multiple times with at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks.

A total of 315 people were killed and hundreds more injured.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks. 

RECOMMENDED

Istanbul's Ataturk Airport was one of the main sites in June 2016 when 35 people were killed and 100 were injured by four Daesh terrorists.

READ MORE: A year of tragedy in Turkey: a list of major attacks in Turkey since January 2016

Another notable attack came on New Year's Eve 2017 when a Daesh terrorist went on a rampage killing 39 people and wounding 69 others at a popular Bosphorus nightclub, Reina.

On September 1, Turkey announced the capture and remand of Daesh’s so-called leader of Turkey. 

READ MORE: Turkey captures senior member of Daesh terrorist organization

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area