WORLD
2 MIN READ
Petrol tanker explosion in Nigeria kills scores
The incident took place on the Lokoja-Abuja highway when a petrol tanker loaded with premium motor spirit lost control and rammed into five cars, three tricycles and two motorbikes.
Petrol tanker explosion in Nigeria kills scores
A man inspects the damage at the site of a gas tanker explosion in the central Nigerian state of Kogi, Nigeria September 23, 2020. / Reuters
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
September 23, 2020

At least 28 people were killed after a fuel tanker crashed in Nigeria’s central state of Kogi, local media reported.

The incident took place on the Lokoja-Abuja highway on Wednesday after a petrol tanker loaded with premium motor spirit lost control and rammed into five cars, three tricycles and two motorbikes.

The tanker reportedly fell on one of the five cars which was carrying a family, crushing them to death, before the tanker burst into flames, Nigeria's This Day website reported.

RECOMMENDED

Providing details on the incident, Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp, Idris Fika Ali, confirmed that at least 28 people were killed in the explosion while one child survived with injuries.

He went on to say that the occupants of the 10 vehicles involved had been killed.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area