At least 28 people were killed after a fuel tanker crashed in Nigeria’s central state of Kogi, local media reported.

The incident took place on the Lokoja-Abuja highway on Wednesday after a petrol tanker loaded with premium motor spirit lost control and rammed into five cars, three tricycles and two motorbikes.

The tanker reportedly fell on one of the five cars which was carrying a family, crushing them to death, before the tanker burst into flames, Nigeria's This Day website reported.