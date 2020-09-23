Turkey is keeping a prudent and calm attitude despite Greece’s provocations amid rising tensions in the region, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan on Wednesday discussed the situation in the eastern Mediterranean and the relationship between Turkey and NATO with its Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Erdogan said the course of exploratory talks would depend on the sincere steps to be taken by Greece in an effort to ease the tension.

READ MORE: Erdogan: No 'trouble' meeting with Greece's Mitsotakis over east Med row

He said Turkey is in favour of dialogue and reducing tension in the eastern Mediterranean and his country has made it clear not only by rhetoric but by its actions.

Stoltenberg said, "Spoke with President Erdogan about the situation in the East Med and the ongoing efforts NATO for military de-confliction to avoid incidents & accidents. Both Turkey and Greece are valued Allies and NATO is a platform for dialogue."

Erdogan discusses East Med, refugees with EU Commission

Erdogan also held a video conference with the head of the EU Commission earlier in the day to discuss Turkish-EU relations and regional developments, according to the country's Communications Directorate.

He told Ursula von der Leyen that maximalist claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration were at the core of tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, with both ignoring the rights of Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).