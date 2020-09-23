Among the pool of foreigners, Turkish men have been in demand in Russia throughout this year. More than six thousand marriages between Russian women and foreigners have been registered in Moscow, according to the capital’s civil registry office, and Turkish men have emerged as the most eligible bachelors in the eyes of Russian women.

At least 81 Turkish men have married Russian women in Moscow since the start of this year. They are followed by Nigeria (63), Vietnam (54), USA (47), England (42), Italy (41), Israel (40) and Germany (32).

International weddings in Moscow have increased compared to last year, from 10 percent to 15.

“Since the beginning of 2020, more than 6 thousand marriages have been concluded with foreign citizens. Marriages with citizens of near and far abroad make up about 15 percent of the total. There are more grooms among foreign citizens than brides,” the report said.

According to the statement, foreign grooms hail from about 100 different countries, and women from 60 diverse countries have married Russian men, too.

