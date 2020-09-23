French politics has been whipped into a frenzy on both sides of the aisles, raising public concern that crime and radicalism will spiral out of control.

Marine Le Pen, the far right leader, warned recently that France was a “security shipwreck’’ sinking into “barbarity”. Another traditional conservative painted an image of “a future ultraviolent dystopia all but inevitable.” On this issue, left-wing parties agree even with the far-right. The Green Party’s presumed candidate for the next presidential contest also described the level of insecurity as “unbearable.’’

The solution? Passing a long-anticipated ‘Separatism’ bill granting the government powers to ensure that groups do not adhere to an alternative French identity, tethered to religious or ethnic affiliation, according to Le Figaro. But details of the bill remain shrouded in secrecy, having become the golden grail of French politics: a means to permanently ensure France will remain French, without additional cultural or ethnic identities attached.

Muslims strike back

Muslims in France denounce the vague term of "separatism", while warning that this can increase abuse against them.

In the newspaper article, the rector of the Great Mosque of Paris, Chemseddine Hafiz, drew attention to the slippery semantic slope that comes with using a word like “separatism,” which in reality affects “electoral deadlines, failing to be an important law where Muslims also feel protected against abuses.”

The President of the French Council of Muslim Worship, Muhammed Moussaoui, said they would oppose any targeting of Muslims who practice their religion by respecting the laws. The rector of the Lyon mosque, Kamel Kabtane, also said he was worried about this climate of insecurity.

Emphasising that he is disturbed by the notion of “separatism”, Kabtane stressed that Muslims do not want to divide but instead, to be integrated. The bill prepared by the Macron administration would directly target Muslims under the name of “fight against political Islam,” he adds.

During a speech in February, Macron stated that part of society "wants to develop a political project under the name of Islam" and criticised parents for refusing their daughters to go swimming.

For many, the proposed bill can only stigmatise France's largely moderate Muslim population, also the largest in western Europe.

What’s in the bill?

The proposed bill includes announced measures ending seconded foreign imams, and increasing the number of state imams trained in France. It also puts into effect strict oversight, scrutiny and control of foreign funding of places of worship, in order to block suspicious projects.

"We need to know where the money comes from, who gets it and what for," says Macron.

On September 7, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Citizenship Minister Marlene Schiappa confirmed the ‘separatism bill’ was being finalised, and revealed more details of its workings.

Among its enforcements, it would force associations to sign a “contract of engagement on secularism,” the violation of which would see funding cut off from the state.

The bill would also seek to penalise ‘virginity certificates’ issued by doctors before marriage.

The bill would also end the ELCO program, allowing for education and instruction in foreign languages without oversight of the Ministry of National Education. The move would impact at least 80,000 students.

French President Emanuel Macron is set to present the bill in early October, with much of its content still undetermined.