A group of Saudi dissidents, most of them in exile, has announced the formation of a party to push for political reform in Saudi Arabia in defiance of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (or MBS), who has moved to crush any dissent.

The National Assembly Party (NAAS) declaration called for an elected parliament and constitutional safeguards to ensure separation of the legislative, judicial, and executive branches.

"The timing is very important ... the climate of repression is only increasing," party member and academic Madawi al Rasheed told Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

She said NAAS would work with international organisations like the United Nations and human rights groups, without agitating for protests in the kingdom.

NAAS trying 'to save our country'

Party members include Yahya Assiri, head of UK-based Saudi rights group ALQST, Abdullah al Awdah, son of jailed preacher Salman al Awdah, prominent scholar Saeed bin Nasser al Ghamdi and Shia activist Ahmed al Mshikhs.

Abdullah al Awdah told Reuters news agency that NAAS aimed to create a national movement by working with "everybody from inside and outside the royal family."

"We are announcing the launch of this party at a critical moment to try to save our country ... to institute a democratic future and to respond to our people's aspirations," Assiri, the party's general secretary, told AFP news agency.

Assiri, a former Royal Saudi Air Force officer, founded the London-based human rights organisation ALQST.

Challenge to absolute monarchy