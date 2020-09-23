In the last week of June, a boat full of 94 Rohingya refugees was rescued by Indonesian fishermen off the Lancok beach in Aceh, the country's western province. The captainless boat was full of women and children, who were stranded at sea for days.

Local boatman Faisal Afrizal, who had just caught a 200 kg fish, spotted the broken boat wallowing in the water. As the people inside it cried for help and made gestures that seemed as though they were requesting to drink water, his saviour instinct, nourished by centuries of Indonesian sea tradition — that the dead or alive must be brought to the shore — kicked in.

"My crew found in the front part of the boat there were around 15 bodies, most of them children and women," Afrizal said.

"I heard them (some of the survivors) say 'Assalamualaikum', but could not understand the rest of the words said by them," said Faisal.

Afrizal, a Muslim, figured from the Arabic greeting that the survivors on the boat were of the same faith.

He transferred the refugees on his boat and gave them water and instant noodles. He asked from where they had come. "Rohingya," said one.

The day turned out to be rough for Afrizal. The engine of his boat broke down and he too found himself stranded at sea. Luck was on his side, though. A fishing vessel passed by, and its captain agreed to help.

As the friendly vessel towed his boat and brought it toward the shore, he served them grilled fish for lunch.

Seeing the refugees, the Indonesian authorities were in a fix as to whether to let the refugees come onto land or push them back to the sea — a common tactic applied by European countries to keep refugee boats away from their shores.

The police blocked their entry onto land. As per local reports, the government asked the travellers to return to the water, all the while offering gas and other logistical practical help for their stranded boat.

But Afrizal and his fellow fishermen dug their heels in and refused to let that happen. A standoff ensued.

In the meantime, the people of Aceh province gathered around the boat in large numbers. Enraged by the unwillingness of the authorities to let them in, they lodged their protests, demanding the police to deem the refugees a safe passage.

Iswadi, a 40-year-old resident of Aceh, began collecting money from locals to buy food and other essentials for the refugees. "We raised 1,000,000 rupiah ($67)," said Iswadi.

With that money, he and his fellow villagers bought rice, bread and water. The supply was sent to Afrizal's boat.

The counter move

The locals continued with their efforts to persuade the presiding authorities to allow the stranded group to enter the country. It was in vain - by late afternoon, the police began to evacuate them. Around the same time, Indonesia's Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement saying they would investigate the possibility of people smuggling.