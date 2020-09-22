WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli PM, Bahraini crown prince speak via telephone
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke via telephone with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa for the first time since a diplomatic deal was signed between the two nations, according to Israeli and Bahraini local media.
Israeli PM, Bahraini crown prince speak via telephone
The flags of the United States, Israel, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are projected on a section of the walls surrounding Jerusalem's Old City, as United Arab Emirates and Bahrain sign agreements toward normalising relations with Israel at a White House ceremony, in Jerusalem, September 15, 2020. / Reuters
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
September 22, 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke via telephone with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa for the first time since a diplomatic deal was signed between the two nations, according to Israeli and Bahraini local media.

The two men discussed the possible form of cooperation between the two countries with the Bahraini monarch telling Netanyahu the agreement will help enhance the region's security, stability and prosperity, according to the Israeli Walla news site.

"I spoke with Salman bin Hamad on phone and it was an exceptional and very friendly," Netanyahu tweeted.

RECOMMENDED

Bahrain became the fourth Arab country to establish diplomatic relations with Israel after Egypt in 1979, Jordan in 1994, and the United Arab Emirates in August.

President Mahmoud Abbas-led Palestinian Authority and resistance factions denounced the agreements with Bahrain and the UAE, saying they did not serve the Palestinian cause and ignore the rights of Palestinians.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area