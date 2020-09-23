WORLD
Russian opposition leader Navalny discharged from Berlin hospital
Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny received treatment at the Charite hospital for just over a month, of which 24 days were spent in intensive care, after tests determined he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny in Berlin's Charite hospital on September 19, 2020. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
September 23, 2020

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalnyhas been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month.

"The patient's condition had improved sufficiently for him to be discharged from acute inpatient care," the Charite hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

Navalny was airlifted from Russia to Berlin while still in a coma and the German government says tests in Germany, France and Sweden have determined he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

The West has demanded an explanation and the Kremlin has denied any involvement.

Moscow has said it is yet to see evidence of a crime and has declined to open an investigation so far, instead opening a pre-investigation probe.

READ MORE: Russia launches investigation into Navalny 'poisoning' case

Intensive care

Navalny received treatment at the Charite hospital for a total of 32 days, of which 24 days were spent in intensive care, according to the medical facility's statement

"The decision to make details of Mr. Navalny's condition public was made in consultation with the patient and his wife," the hospital said.

"Based on the patient's progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible. However, it remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning," the hospital said.

In a post on his Instagram feed on Saturday, Navalny said he had difficulties using his phone, pouring water or climbing stairs because his hands failed him and his legs trembled.

READ MORE: Kremlin critic Navalny now able to walk, posts photo

Evidence

On Monday, Navalny told Russia to hand over the clothes he was wearing when he fell into the coma last month and accused Moscow of withholding an important piece of evidence in his case.

The outspoken opponent of President Vladimir Putin said his clothes were taken away from him before he was flown to Germany for treatment from Siberia.

READ MORE: Russia's Navalny shows signs of poisoning: German hospital

