Kremlin critic Alexey Navalnyhas been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month.

"The patient's condition had improved sufficiently for him to be discharged from acute inpatient care," the Charite hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

Navalny was airlifted from Russia to Berlin while still in a coma and the German government says tests in Germany, France and Sweden have determined he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

The West has demanded an explanation and the Kremlin has denied any involvement.

Moscow has said it is yet to see evidence of a crime and has declined to open an investigation so far, instead opening a pre-investigation probe.

Intensive care

Navalny received treatment at the Charite hospital for a total of 32 days, of which 24 days were spent in intensive care, according to the medical facility's statement

"The decision to make details of Mr. Navalny's condition public was made in consultation with the patient and his wife," the hospital said.