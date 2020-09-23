The US government has executed a former soldier who said an obsession with witchcraft led him to kill a Georgia nurse he believed had put a spell on him.

William Emmett LeCroy, 50, was pronounced dead at 0100 GMT after receiving a lethal injection at the same US prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, where five others have been executed in 2020 following a 17-year period without a federal execution.

Lawyers had asked President Donald Trump in a petition to commute LeCroy’s sentence to life in prison, saying that LeCroy’s brother, Georgia State Trooper Chad LeCroy, was killed during a routine traffic stop in 2010 and that another son’s death would devastate their family.

LeCroy, a blue sheet pulled up to this neck, kept his eyes fixed on the ceiling, not turning his head to look at any witnesses behind the death chamber's glass windows. His spiritual adviser, Sister Barbara Battista, stood a few feet away inside the chamber, her head bowed and reading from a prayer book.

LeCroy had told her last week that he didn’t want to play into what he called the “theatre” surrounding his execution and may not make a statement before he died. When a prison official leaned over him Tuesday night, gently pulled off LeCroy’s face mask and asked if he had any last words, he responded calmly and matter-of-factly. “Sister Battista is about to receive in the postal service my last statement,” he said.

LeCroy kept his eyes open as the lethal injection was administered. His eyelids began to slowly close as his midsection quickly began to heave uncontrollably for a minute or two. After several more minutes, colour drained from his limbs, his face turned ashen and his lips tinted blue. After about 10 minutes, an official with a stethoscope entered the chamber, felt LeCroy’s wrist for a pulse and then listened to his heart before he was officially declared dead.

Another execution, of Christopher Vialva, is scheduled Thursday. He would be the first African American on federal death row to be put to death in the series of federal executions this year.

Law-and-order candidate

Critics say the Justice Department's resumption of federal executions this year is a cynical bid to help Trump claim the mantel of law-and-order candidate leading up to Election Day. Supporters say Trump is bringing long-overdue justice to victims and their families.

LeCroy broke into the Cherrylog, Georgia, mountain home of 30-year-old Joann Lee Tiesler on October 7, 2001, and waited for her to return from a shopping trip. When she walked through the door, LeCroy struck her with a shotgun, bound and raped her. He then slashed her throat and repeatedly stabbed her in the back.

LeCroy had known Tiesler because she lived near a relative’s home and would often wave to her as he drove by. He later told investigators he’d come to believe she might have been his old babysitter he called Tinkerbell, who LeCroy claimed sexually molested him as a child. After killing Tiesler, he realised that couldn’t possibly be true.

'You were an angel and I killed you'

Two days after killing Tiesler, LeCroy was arrested driving Tiesler’s truck after passing a US checkpoint in Minnesota heading to Canada.

Authorities found a note LeCroy wrote before his arrest in which he asked Tiesler for forgiveness, according to court filings. “You were an angel and I killed you,” it read. “I am a vagabond and doomed to hell.”