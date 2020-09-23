The European Union's executive has launched a contentious plan for overhauling broken migration rules to resolve years of bitterness and provide a better welcome for refugees fleeing the Middle East and Africa.

The most sensitive element of the plan released on Wednesday would de facto oblige each state to host an unspecified number of refugees – something eastern nations Poland and Hungary are dead against – or take one of several opt-out routes under "mandatory solidarity."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels that the “New Pact for Migration and Asylum” offers Europe “a fresh start.”

“We want to live up to our values and at the same time face the challenges of a globalised world," she said.

'Migration is complex'

Endless feuds over where to relocate people have caused bad blood between the Mediterranean-shore countries where they mainly arrive, the reluctant easterners, and the richer northern states where many of the new arrivals aspire to live.

In 2015, more than a million people made it to EU shores, overwhelming security and welfare networks, and fomenting far-right sentiment.

Hungary and Poland launched a legal challenge against a failed EU scheme for mandatory migrant quotas set up in haste after the 2015 influx.

The arguments rage on even though the entry of unauthorised migrants into the world’s biggest trading bloc has dwindled to a relative trickle in recent years. Some 140,000 people arrived last year, compared to around 2 million migrants who entered legally, the European Commission says. Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan have had to cater to far more.

"Migration is complex, the old system to deal with it in Europe no longer works," said von der Leyen.

"Moria is a stark reminder," she added, referring to a Greek migrant camp destroyed by fire this month.

Key points in the new proposals

A country would receive $11,750 from the bloc's budget per adult taken in.

The Commission plans would scratch a rule that the first country of arrival is responsible for asylum requests, which put too much burden on Mediterranean nations.

Under the new proposal, those arriving would be assigned to countries based on family links, history of education or work, or having a visa issued by a member state.

"We need these people because we are an ageing society," top EU migration official Ylva Johansson said.

Members of the EU can opt out of taking in some refugees and help ease the load on countries that see the most migrant arrivals by sea by providing other material and logistical support.

Those not willing, could take charge of deporting people whose applications are refused. This option might suit Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, who are notoriously reluctant to accept refugees.

Migrants from countries with a lower than 20 percent positive response rate to asylum applications, such as Tunisia or Morocco, will be processed at the border and within 12 weeks.