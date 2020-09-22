There is an urgent need for implementing “comprehensive and meaningful reforms” at the UN, starting with the restructuring of the UN Security Council, Turkish president has said.

“We have seen how ineffective the existing global mechanisms have been during this crisis.

This was so much true that it took weeks, even months, for the Security Council, the most fundamental decision-making body of the UN, to include the pandemic on its agenda.

“Thus, we have once again seen the rightfulness of the ‘the world is bigger than five’ thesis, which I have been advocating for years from this rostrum,” President Erdogan told the UN General Assembly in a video message on Tuesday.

Effective UNSC structure

“We must provide the Council with a more effective, democratic, transparent and accountable structure and functioning. Likewise, we should also strengthen the General Assembly, which reflects the common conscience of the international community,” he urged.

Stressing the need of global cooperation for global problems like Covid-19, he said that the world should try to use the mechanisms for multilateral cooperation in the most effective way.

“We have been in the forefront of efforts to combat the pandemic in the G20, the Turkic Council, MIKTA, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other platforms, he said, adding that Turkey has extended help to 146 countries during the global outbreak.

Row with Greece

Erdogan proposed a regional conference with all Mediterranean coastal states, including the breakaway Turkish Cypriots, to address tensions over maritime boundaries and hydrocarbon exploration in the region.

Addressing the UN General Assembly in a video message, Erdogan said Turkey's primary preference was to solve disagreements "justly and in an appropriate way" through talks, but added that "futile" attempts to exclude Turkey from plans in the eastern Mediterranean could not succeed.

"I would like to reiterate our call to establish dialogue and cooperation with coastal states in the Mediterranean," Erdogan added. "So we are proposing the holding a regional conference where the rights and interests of all coastal states are taken into consideration, and where Turkish Cypriots are present too."