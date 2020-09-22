Liberal America won’t have much time to mourn the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The looming presidential elections on November 3, as well as the growing political fight over whether the position vacated by Ginsburg should be filled before or after the election, is set to fire up both parties’ political bases.

The Democrats are attempting to hold the Republicans to a precedent set during the 2016 election, when the then-President Barack Obama attempted to fill a Supreme Court seat. At the time, Republicans argued that the decision should be made after Americans had cast their votes, a move which eventually favoured them.

Since then, Trump has nominated two Supreme Court justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

One organisation above all else will now once again enter the limelight to recommend a list of names to Donald Trump for this, the third vacancy of his presidency: The Federalist Society.

This powerful organisation of conservative lawyers has been an instrumental driving force in helping Trump select previous Supreme Court nominees.

In the US supreme court, as it stands, five of the nine seats are taken by members of the Federalist Society. Trump’s next pick threatens to turn that into six, a remarkable achievement for an organisation started by some students 1982.

So, who is the Federalist Society?

They have been described as the “single most influential organisation in the conservative legal world” and step by step, they have amassed immense clout in the fraught and politically charged world that is the US justice system.

Their political philosophy has been described as “right-wing” and “ultra-conservative”, serving as the “conservative pipeline to the Supreme Court.” The membership of more than 70,000 has steadily consolidated its hold on the US justice system under the current administration.

While appointments to the US Supreme Court have garnered high profile coverage, it is the society’s influence in the lower courts, which hears more cases and decides on more matters, that could have a more lasting influence.

The Trump administration has by some account subcontracted judicial appointments to the Federalist Society - the result has been dramatic.

To date, Trump has appointed more federal appeal court judges than any other president at this period in their term. They make up almost a quarter of the 792 active judges - a point Trump has often parroted proudly.