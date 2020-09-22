Turkey and Greece have agreed to resume talks aimed at addressing their contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean and Aegean.

The talks will take place in Istanbul at a date to be announced.

A statement from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office said both Turkey and Greece were ready to restart talks.

Earlier, Erdogan held a video conference meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council President Charles Michel.

During the meeting, Erdogan also called for a regional conference that would gather all sides involved in the dispute, including Turkish Cypriots, and said the “momentum” for dialogue should be protected,” according to the statement.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement on Tuesday that officials from both countries would “shortly” gather in Istanbul for a 61st meeting, resuming so-called "exploratory talks" that were last held in 2016.

Military talks between Turkey-Greece

Turkish and Greek military delegations held their fifth technical talks at NATO headquarters on Tuesday, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said.