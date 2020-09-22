Amid a raging global pandemic that has affected every part of the world, the UN General Assembly is set to meet virtually as it marks 75 years since its founding, in what is being called a “diamond” anniversary.

The momentous event is overshadowed by a host of doubts and questions surrounding the UN’s effectiveness, some raised by its largest donors. In 2020, the United States pulled funds from the World Health Organization (WHO) for unobjective reporting on China’s ‘cover-up’ of the initial coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan, China.

But this was hardly the first shadow cast on the UN’s ability to function, or achieve results. If anything, aspersions and doubts have only multiplied over time.

Despite improvements in the fight against poverty, the UN and its myriad agencies are in a constant battle for increased funding, all in order to cover the spiralling costs of its missions on public health, peacekeeping, education and a countless amount of other initiatives.

Abysmal failures

Whether reduced global poverty can be linked to the UN or actions taken by its nation-states, remains up for debate. In terms of peace and security, however, the UN’s record has been nothing short of abysmal.

The litany of mistakes includes stalling over apartheid in South Africa, failing to prevent ethnic cleansing in Bosnia, genocide in Rwanda, occupation in Kashmir and Israel, genocide in Cambodia, as well as humanitarian disasters in Darfur, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Somalia. The list also includes a weak response during the 2008 financial crisis, and now during the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Throughout most of the UN’s history, the majority of its member states have repeatedly called for an enlarged P5, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, representing the prime victors of World War II. In recent years, more pressure has come upon them to include new global powers such as Turkey, Germany and India, increase representational seats, include Africa, and altogether dilute the veto power held by the P5 which so often leads to stalemates on critical global issues.

Multiple reform measures taken by the organisation have been largely seen as superficial.

Brave new world

For most member states, the world is no longer painted in the blue and red hues of post-World War II superpowers. For one thing, the world is no longer under colonisation.

Sami Hamdi, Editor-in-Chief of the International Interest, spoke to TRT World about the root of the problem, and what can be expected from it.

“The United Nations reflects the power dynamics of the time of 1945,” he says, detailing the rise of empires that had asserted their dominance in two World Wars.

“In many ways, the UN continues to reflect the global dynamics of today. The members of the Security Council reflect the dominant spheres of influence in the US, Europe, Russia, and China, with the remaining members [are] considered as operators under or in between one of these spheres,” says Hamdi.

In the 75 years of its existence, nearly 80 former colonies gained independence. To avoid acknowledging this fact is to ignore the reality that permanent members no longer represent key global populations as they once did in the colonial eras.

For instance, in 1945, the P5 (US, UK, France, Russia and China) collectively made up more than 10 per cent of all member states, and held sway over at least 50 per cent of the global population.

But since then, that ratio has changed drastically.

The P5 now only makes up 3 per cent of the UN’s member states, and oversees only 26 percent of the world’s population.

In spite of attempts to add nonpermanent members to the UNSC, a eurocentric bias nonetheless lingers.

With 10 non permanent member states competing for the additional seats on the UNSC, and often spending millions in lobbying, European and Western representation nonetheless constitutes 47 percent of total seats. This is in sharp contrast to the 17 per cent of the global population they proportionately represent.

More critically, only large nations who can afford to compete and lobby at the highest levels retain their seats and influence. Japan has served on the UNSC for 22 years, with Brazil coming in a close second at 20 years. In Africa, on the other hand, Nigeria has a decade to its name.

The bias is all the more critical given its impact elsewhere, bringing unequal representation to other key positions such as the Secretary General (SG) position itself.

Since 1945, four UNSG’s have been white caucasian males. There has never been a Muslim SG.

Paradox at the heart

In spite of major demographic shifts in UN membership, economic distribution hasn’t shifted in the same way. If anything, economic inequality has worsened. For many, this raises a key question: is the UN reinforcing a global system based on economic inequality and exploitation, or liberating the world from it?