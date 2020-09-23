President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has assumed his sixth term of office during an inauguration ceremony that officials did not announce in advance after weeks of mass protests against the leader's re-election, which opposition activists say was rigged.

State news agency Beltra reported that the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday took place in the capital of Minsk with several hundred top government officials, lawmakers, representatives of media organisations and other prominent figures present.

Lukashenko, 66, took an oath in Belarusian with his right hand on the country's constitution, and the head of the country's central election commission handed him the official ID card of the president of Belarus.

"The day of assuming the post of the president is the day of our victory, convincing and fateful," Lukashenko said at the ceremony.

"We were not just electing the president of the country, we were defending our values, our peaceful life, sovereignty and independence."

Pavel Latushko, a member of the opposition's coordination council, said on social media that he and his allies would never accept what he called Lukashenko's falsified election victory and demanded a new presidential election be held.

"We call on everyone to immediately start a civil disobedience campaign," said Latushko.

'Rigged' election

Lukashenko has run Belarus, an ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million, for 26 years. Official results of the country's August 9 presidential election had him winning 80 percent of the vote.

His strongest opponent, Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya, got 10 percent.

Tikhanovskaya has not accepted the outcome of the election as valid, and neither have the thousands of her supporters who demanded Lukashenko's resignation during more than six weeks of mass protests.

EU's failure

The United States and the European Union have also criticised the violent police crackdown on post-election protests in Belarus.

Soon after Lukashenko's inauguration, Germany said it does not recognise him as the president of Belarus, saying his disputed re-election lacked "democratic legitimacy".

A German Foreign Ministry spokesman said Berlin wanted to agree with European Union sanctions against Belarus as quickly as possible.

European Union foreign ministers on Monday failed to agree on sanctions over the political crisis, despite a plea for support from Tikhanovskaya.