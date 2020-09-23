The death toll from an apartment block collapse in western India has jumped to 39, as hopes of finding anyone else alive dimmed.

Emergency workers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have so far pulled 20 survivors from the rubble of the three-storey building in Bhiwandi town, near Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

An NDRF spokesman and local authorities told reporters that recovery teams, aided by sniffer dogs, retrieved 39 bodies buried under brick and concrete after the block came crashing down before dawn on Monday.

An official with Thane city authorities, which oversees Bhiwandi, said the dead included eight children.

There were no reliable estimates of the number of people in the 54 flats who were still missing after the three-storey residency came down just before dawn on Monday.

