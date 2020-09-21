Former Mali defence minister and retired colonel Bah Ndaw has been named interim president while the leader of the junta that seized power last month, Colonel Assimi Goita, has been appointed vice president, Goita said in a statement.

Ndaw and Goita were appointed by a group of 17 electors chosen by the junta to oversee an 18-month transition that will culminate in fresh elections.

They will be sworn in on Friday, Goita said in brief remarks on state television.

Intense pressure

Mali's ruling junta has come under intense pressure from leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to return power to civilians following the August 18 coup that overthrew president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

It was unclear whether the arrangement would satisfy ECOWAS, which last week threatened to step up economic sanctions and impose a total embargo on landlocked Mali if its conditions were not met.

An ECOWAS spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.