The two oil rich nations of the UAE and Bahrain were the first to declare a normalisation of ties with Israel, moves that turned all eyes towards the Gulf’s heavyweight, Saudi Arabia.

Under the de facto leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), Riyadh has begun developing a rapprochement policy with Israel, making no secret of its intentions to ally with Tel Aviv against Tehran.

But the brutal killing of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi in the country’s consulate in Istanbul, as well as the repeated setbacks in the Riyadh-led Yemen war, have decreased MBS’ political leverage.

Despite the crown prince’s warming to hardliner Benjamin Netanyahu, King Salman, his father, has continued to maintain an anti-Israel stance. This is the clear obstacle standing in the way of Riyadh’s normalisation with Tel Aviv.

A number of different sources and experts believe that MBS is now waiting for his father’s death before any moves are made.

“It may be the case that MBS will await the death of the king, and his own succession, before making such a move,” Richard Falk, an international law professor and a prominent expert on turbulent Middle East politics, told TRT World.

Other sources also voice similar thoughts to Falk.

“He is testing the waters and preparing Saudis for what is coming next once he becomes king,” says an anonymous Saudi adviser to Riyadh, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Two close confidantes of the crown prince also told the WSJ that MBS intends to reach a deal with Israel but that he is aware of the fact that it is almost impossible “as long as the king is alive.”

Yoel Guzansky, who was a former director of the Iran and Gulf desk on Israel’s national security council, also thinks that Riyadh’s recognition of Israel is just “more a matter of when and not if.” The “when” appears to be tightly tied to the ascension of the crown prince to absolute power after his father’s death.

Last week, US President Donald Trump indicated that Riyadh will recognise Israel “at the right time.”

What MBS wants

Several other indications coming from Saudi Arabia signal that MBS is serious about normalising relations with Israel.